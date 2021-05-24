Israel to lift all COVID restrictions by June 1
Indoor mask wearing and international travel restrictions the only measures to remain in place.
Tags: Coronavirus
Benjamin Netanyahu at the District Court in Jerusalem
Reuven Kastro/POOL
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYIsrael to lift all COVID restrictions by June 1
Israel to lift all COVID restrictions by June 1
Indoor mask wearing and international travel restrictions the only measures to remain in place.
Tags: Coronavirus
Benjamin Netanyahu at the District Court in Jerusalem
Reuven Kastro/POOL
top