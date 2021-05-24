Beverly Hills Sunday rally in support of Israel draws 2,000

On Sunday, a crowd of 2,000 came together in Beverly Hills to show their support for Israel, reported the Jewish Journal.

Those at the rally included Israelis, American Jews, Christians and non-Jews of various backgrounds, including model Sarah Idan, former Miss Universe Iraq, who was forced to flee Iraq after taking a selfie with Miss Israel.

Flying Israeli flags under a banner of “United Against Antisemitism,” the gathering featured well known speakers including Dr. Hillel Newman, Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest.

Newman noted the strong ties between Israel and Los Angeles.

“There now is a bond of blood and persecution that unites Israel and Los Angeles,” he said. “Whether it is in Los Angeles or Hamas in Israel, they are two sides of the same coin. The conflict in Israel with the Palestinians is not about territories, about water or the Temple Mount. It’s about the very existence of the state of Israel.”

The former two-time mayor of Beverly Hills, Lili Bosse, who is the daughter of Holocaust survivors, said that Beverly Hills stands “side by side with Israel.”

“We stand against antisemitism. We stand against Jew-hatred,” she said.

Idan said that she knows the trauma of war.

“It boils my blood that Hamas uses Palestinian kids to push their cause to eradicate Israel,” she said. “The world has no problem with Muslim countries from Asia to Africa to Europe. I am a Muslim who fights for Jewish rights… In Iraq I never met a single Jew for 24 years until I came to America. There is a reason for that.”

The rally went off without incident. There was a small group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators, but they were forced to stay across the street by police and private security.