Netanyahu names David Barnea as next Mossad chief

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the appointment of the next head of Israel's intelligence agency, the Mossad, David Barnea,

Barnea, 56, has been with the Mossad for the last 25 years and currently serves as deputy head of the organization. He will replace the outgoing director, Yossi Cohen,

Netanyahu made the announcement at the annual ceremony this afternoon in which he conferred the Prime Minister’s Award for exceptional Mossad officers.

The Prime Minister told Barnea that his main priority as head of the Mossad will be "to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.”

"In order for the Mossad and the State of Israel to continue on the path of achievement, to ensure Israel's security. For each of you, the primary mission is to prevent Iran from arming itself with nuclear weapons. This is the supreme mission," Netanyahu said.