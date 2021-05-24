Rabbi emeritus charged with defacing Toronto Israeli consulate

A Vancouver, British Columbia rabbi emeritus has been charged by police with organizing and participating in a Friday morning protest that covered in red paint the the steps leading into the Israeli consulate in Toronto, Ontario, reported CityNews.

After an investigation, 69-year old David Mivasair, of Hamilton, Ontario, was charged with mischief under $5,000.

Mivasair is the rabbi emeritus of Ahavat Olam Synagogue in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The group that defaced the consulate steps with red paint included some members of the Jewish community as well as other protestors.

The group was demonstrating against “bloodshed from Israel’s violence in Gaza and across historic Palestine,” according to media reports.

Mivasair, who is a member of Independent Jewish Voices, told CTV News on Friday that “Red paint streaming from the Israeli consulate onto the street in Toronto represents the blood of massacred innocent Palestinian civilians.”

"The ceasefire doesn't end the injustice and oppression. Palestinians are living under pervasive deprivation, domination and Israeli oppression,” he said.