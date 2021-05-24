i24NEWS host: Why are you silent about your Jewish brothers and sisters?

Warning: Contains foul language

i24NEWS Global Eye News Anchor Natasha Kirtchuk speaks from her heart, after covering the ongoing rise in anti-Semitism over the last weeks.

"I need to talk about this", she wrote and shared the video above, "This is not about the ongoing Israeli Palestinian conflict. This is not about posting a blue square. This is about speaking the truth".

"There has been more than a 400 percent increase in anti-semitism over the course of the past two weeks", she added, "A horrifying uptick in hate crimes against Jewish people around the world. Your silence speaks volumes".