Diaspora Ministry report: Paris the 'capital' of anti-Semitism

The Diaspora Ministry released a new report analyzing the outbreak of anti-Semitism around the world which accompanied the recent violence between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, which is based on the Antisemitism Cyber Monitoring System (ACMS), during the ten days following Hamas' rocket attack on Jerusalem, 250,000 anti-Semitic posts were posted on Twitter by about 80,000 users. The represented a 200% increase over April 2021.

The "peak days," during which unusual anti-Semitic activity was identified, were in the first week of the fighting that began with the riots on Jerusalem Day.

According to the Diaspora Ministry, the last two weeks were characterized not only by an increase in online anti-Semitism, but by a wave of intimidation and violence against Jews by pro-Palestinian activists. This was reflected in demonstrations outside synagogues, protests through Jewish neighborhoods, as well as attacks on Jews in cities such as London, New York, and Los Angeles.

Paris was identified by the report as the city where the highest number of anti-Semitic posts originated from, followed by New York and Los Angeles. The US was the country with the highest number of anti-Semitic posts, followed by France, Germany, and the UK.

The ministry stated in its report: "Recent events demonstrate the existence of a strong correlation between trends in anti-Semitic online hate speech and manifestations of antisemitism in the real world. The latest Israeli-Palestinian violence poses significant security threats to Jewish communities worldwide, who already experienced a significant surge in anti-Semitic hate crimes over the last ten days."