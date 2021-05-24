Suspect arrested in Brooklyn yeshiva, synagogue arson

A man who is alleged to have set fire to a Brooklyn yeshiva and synagogue last week faces federal arson charges as well as criminal mischief and hate crime charges.

Ali Alaheri, 29, also faces charges for attacking a Jewish man, announced Acting US Attorney Mark Lesko, reported NBC New York.

Federal prosecutors allege that on Wednesday Alaheri purposely set a yeshiva and a synagogue alight near Borough Park by stacking piles of garbage next to the building and lighting them on fire. His actions were reportedly recorded by a surveillance camera.

He was also recorded on video attacking a Hasidic man several hours later near the yeshiva, stated Lesko.

Prosecutors are asking that Alaheri not be granted bail. “With no provocation or prior interaction, the defendant began punching the victim in the head repeatedly. He took the victims cellular telephone, but subsequently dropped it.

“As alleged in the complaint and detention letter, Alaheri deliberately set fire to the scared home of a yeshiva and synagogue, and viciously attacked a man wearing traditional Hasidic garb, demonstrating a violent hatred that cannot be tolerated,” said Lesko.

Alaheri is facing further hate crime charges for allegedly destroying a large crucifix at St. Athanasius Church in Bensonhurst, New York. He is also accused of burning an American flag outside the church, reported CBS New York.