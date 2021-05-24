Yesh Atid, Blue and White reach deal for alternative government

The Blue and White and Yesh Atid parties have reached a tentative agreement, laying the foundation for the establishment of a new government, the two factions announced Monday afternoon.

In a joint statement issued by the two parties, Yesh Atid and Blue and White announced that they had achieved a breakthrough in talks, and have drawn up an agreement outlining the basis for a new government.

“At the end of a meeting of negotiators which began this morning a significant breakthrough was made and agreements reached. The negotiation teams will continue their talks with the joint goal of establishing a change government, to which both Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid are committed to achieving.”

A second statement was also issued Monday afternoon, announcing that Opposition chief Yair Lapid met with New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar on Sunday, as part of efforts to form a new government.

Yesh Atid also said negotiating teams from the New Hope and Yesh Atid will continue to meet in the coming days.