Terror attack reported in Jerusalem

Two people were wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack in Jerusalem Monday afternoon.

The attack occurred in the Ammunition Hill area of the capital, not far from the Matteh Artzi compound, which houses the headquarters of the Israel Police.

One victim, a young man roughly 20 years of age, is listed in moderate condition, and was said to be fully conscious when paramedics reached him.

A second victim is also listed in moderate condition.

צילום: יונתן דוד הפיגוע בירושלים

MDA and United Hatzalah first responders were dispatched to the scene, treating the victim before evacuating him to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital for further treatment.

The female terrorist has been eliminated, according to initial reports.

Yehiel Stern, a United Hatzalah first responder relayed from the scene: "Two people are in moderate condition. I provided them with first aid on the scene, and afterwards they were evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital."

MDA Paramedic Sigalit Mizrachi: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw 2 victims, conscious, with stab wounds, with injuries to their upper bodies. We provided them with lifesaving medical treatment including bandaging and stopping the bleeding. We quickly evacuated them to hospital, one injured severely and one in light condition."