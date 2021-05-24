Israel Railways extends hours of operation

Beginning on Saturday night, Israel Railways will extend its hours of operation and add trains on both Friday and Saturday.

The train between Beit She'an and Atlit will operate until 10:30p.m. Sunday through Thursday, instead of until 9:30p.m. The line from Haifa Hof Hakarmel to Karmiel will operate until 11:00p.m. instead of until 10:00p.m. as it does today.

The Tel Aviv Savidor Center-Beit Shemesh line will be operate Sunday through Thursday until 11:00p.m., instead of its current 9:00p.m. Due to the extension of the hours of operation, the train from Beit Shemesh will leave five minutes earlier, at 9:50p.m. The line will also resume operations on Fridays, between the hours of 6:00a.m. and 2:00p.m., and on Saturday night will operate between 9:00p.m. and 11:00p.m., with one train traveling in each direction per hour.

In addition, the Herzliya-Jerusalem line will resume Saturday night operations, with one train traveling in each direction every hour between the hours of 9:00p.m. and 11:00p.m.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) commented: "Following the exit from the coronavirus crisis, we are bringing great news to hundreds of thousands of train passengers, who can again travel comfortably and efficiently, even during the late evening hours, and on Fridays and Saturday evenings, and who can plan their day better."

Passengers can view the updated scheduled on Israel Railways' site and app, and call the hotline at *5770. Masks are required during the entire journey, and passengers are requested to keep a distance between themselves and others.