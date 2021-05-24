Defense Min. Gantz approves confiscation of equipment intended for Hamas

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) signed five administrative orders to confiscate equipment which is suspected of nearly having been smuggled into Gaza via the Kerem Shalom Crossing in the days just prior to the start of Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Among other things, packages of chemicals such as potassium chloride, glycerin, polyurethane, polyester, fiberglass, and media equipment were confiscated. These items are considered double-use equipment, which can be used both for civilian and military purposes, and which is suspected of having been intended to for the production lines of Hamas' military wing.

Since the beginning of the year, Gantz has signed over twenty administrative orders for the confiscation of equipment which people have attempted to smuggle into Gaza and which is suspected of having been intended for use by Hamas and other Gaza terror groups.

In addition, Gantz has signed an order to confiscate gold worth over a million shekels, which people attempted to smuggle from Gaza into Judea and Samaria. The gold was disguised as nails in a wooden board. This confiscation joins two administrative orders signed by Gantz two weeks ago, which ordered the confiscation of gold bars weighing a total of 13 kilograms (28.7 lbs) which were confiscated following an attempt to smuggle them, hidden, from Gaza into Judea and Samaria.

It is suspected that the attempts to smuggle gold from Gaza to Judea and Samaria are part of Hamas' efforts to fund terror activities in Judea and Samaria. In total, the confiscated items are believed to be worth millions of shekels.