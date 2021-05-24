Synagogue-goers attacked in Brooklyn

A group of teenagers attacked synagogue-goers in Brooklyn Sunday night, in the latest anti-Semitic incident targeting New York City’s Orthodox Jewish community.

The Shmira Public Safety group released footage from the incident, during which a group of teenagers harassed and tried to hit worshippers at the entrance to a Brooklyn synagogue.

During the attack, the assailants shouted “kill all the Jews”.

The incident follows a series of attacks on local Jews, including an assault on two Jewish teens by an angry mob Saturday night.

Dov Hikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, said the members of the mob demanded that the teens chant “free Palestine” before beating them. The teens were saved by a Muslim Uber driver who drove them to safety.

The report follows a spate of anti-Semitic attacks in New York City in recent days. On Thursday, a Jewish man was brutally attacked in Times Square by pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators.

Last Tuesday, thousands of protestors scuffled during parallel demonstrations in New York City, with police in Manhattan erecting metal barricades between the two groups.