Local rainfall in northern Israel?

The more comfortable temperatures Israelis have enjoyed over the past few days may be coming to an end, forecasters said.

Monday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight rise in temperatures, especially in central and southern Israel. During the afternoon hours, there may be local rainfall in northeastern Israel.

Monday night will be partly cloudy to clear.

Tuesday will be clear or partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise slightly, reaching seasonal average.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear. Temperatures will rise again slightly, especially inland and in the mountains, and will be slightly above seasonal average.

Thursday will be mostly clear. Temperatures will remain sightly above seasonal average inland and in the mountains.