Florida: Man yells at rabbi, then places feces in front of synagogue

A man yelled anti-Semitic remarks at a rabbi in front of a South Florida synagogue and then returned and dumped a bag of human feces in front of the building, authorities said on Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

Cellphone video captured the unidentified man on an electric bicycle as he went on a rant outside the Chabad of South Broward on Friday, the report said.

The man left and returned a short time later, carrying a bag or pillowcase that contained human feces, said Hallandale Beach Police Capt. RaShana Dabney-Donovan.

He dumped the bag in front of the synagogue and yelled, “Jews should die," according to a police report.

He also spat at a menorah near a sidewalk, police said.

The incident is the latest in a spate of anti-Semitic attacks in the United States in recent weeks. On Saturday night, two Jewish teens were reportedly surrounded by an angry mob with baseball bats.

On Thursday, a Jewish man was brutally attacked in Times Square by pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators.

Last Tuesday, thousands of protestors scuffled during parallel demonstrations in New York City, with police in Manhattan erecting metal barricades between the two groups.

In Los Angeles, several Jewish men were assaulted and beaten outside a restaurant this week.

In a subsequent incident, an Orthodox Jewish man in Los Angeles was chased by cars waving Palestinian Arab flags as he was leaving a synagogue.