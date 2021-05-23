The widow from Givat Ze'ev disaster is begging us for help!

Dear Am Yisroel,

Still in shock, I turn to you with a broken and devastated heart.

Certainly there is no need to retell the horrible story of the tragedy that befell our entire community on the eve of the Shavuot holiday at the Karlin synagogue. I cannot image what my beloved husband went through during those terrible moments when the bleachers collapsed and he fell to his death, struck by heavy iron and buried under all of the people who fell with him.

Click here to help this Almanah>>

Only a few short months ago we rejoiced together at the birth of our beautiful baby girl, and now I am left to bring our daughter up alone as I try to cope with this inexplicable tragedy.

Mordechai Benjamin was everything to me! I cannot forget his smile. I cannot believe that he is no longer with me!

I cannot believe that I am a widow and our baby is an orphan!

Please, dear, compassionate brethren, please help me!

It is your support that sustains me at this difficult time and keeps me from total collapse.

Thank you for listening to me. Thank you for any help you can give me during this very challenging time.

May you never know any pain.

Sincerely,

Rivkah Rubinstein

Click here to help this Almanah>>