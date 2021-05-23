Arabs suspected of attempted lynching of Jewish driver released

Last week, police unconditionally released two of the Arabs arrested on suspicion of assaulting a Jew near the Lions' Gate about a week and a half ago on Jerusalem Day.

A Jewish driver was attacked on Jerusalem Day with stones in the area of ​​the Lions' Gate. His vehicle veered off the road and hit one of the Arab rioters.

After he managed to get out of his car, Arabs tried to approach him in an attempt to lynch him. A police officer who worked to rescue the passengers fired into the air to repel the attackers. The occupants of the vehicle were lightly injured.

At the beginning of last week, several Arabs were arrested on suspicion of complicity in the attack, while opposing their arrest. However, police later decided to release two of them, the detainees Maher Dana and Zaki Dana, claiming that they were there to help. The third detainee is still being held in custody.