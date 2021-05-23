Breaking Forbes News
Psaki: Biden to release tax returns
White House spokesperson answered questions about Biden's tax returns and a recent Venmo payment.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki
Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaPsaki: Biden to release tax returns
Psaki: Biden to release tax returns
White House spokesperson answered questions about Biden's tax returns and a recent Venmo payment.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki
Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith
Breaking Forbes News
top