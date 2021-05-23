Ukraine: 2 Israelis shot in Uman

Two Israeli citizens were injured in a shooting incident in Uman, Ukraine Saturday afternoon.

According to local media reports, police are trying to locate those involved and are gathering evidence from people who were in the area of the shooting.

The victims are in moderate and light condition.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry released a statement saying the shooting was not anti-Semitic in nature and that it was in contact with the victims.

The shooting occurred near a hotel hosting many Jews who come to Uman to pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslav. Police know the identity of the suspect and are conducting an extensive manhunt for him.