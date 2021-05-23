Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest, Israel finishes 17th

Italy won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest which was held in Rotterdam on Saturday night.

Israeli representative Eden Alene finished in 17th place.

This is the third time that Italy has won the Eurovision Song Contest and it will host the competition next year.

26 countries competed in this year’s contest which was held in a limited format following the coronavirus pandemic that is still raging around the world.

The countries that awarded points to Israel are: Poland 6, Macedonia, 8, Norway 8, Spain 3, United Kingdom 6, Italy 4, Slovenia 1, Serbia 2, Bulgaria 3, Ukraine 7, Croatia 5, Lithuania 1, Denmark 1, Russia 5, France 5, Sweden 4, Netherlands 4.

The audience in Israel gave 12 points to Ukraine, 10 to Russia, 8 to France, 7 to Italy, 6 to Switzerland, 5 to Malta, 4 to Finland, 3 to Lithuania, 2 to Azerbaijan and 1 to Iceland.