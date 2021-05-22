Fighting for Israel in Congress

Following the statements of some members of the Democratic Party against Israel and in support of the Palestinian Authority and Hamas during Operation Guardian of the Walls, some members of the Republican Party decided to respond and express public support for Israel, making sure that the members of the Democratic Party see it daily.

Michael Waltz, a member of the Florida Republican Party whose office is located near the office of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who spoke out strongly against Israel, placed a sign in support of Israel in the corridor outside his office that read "Standing by Israel," intending it to be viewed daily by anyone leaving the Democratic offices.

Waltz's initiative quickly gained momentum, and shortly afterwards other Republican members, including Chris Jacobs, Lisa McClain and Nancy Mace, placed signs in support of Israel in the corridor outside their offices to express public support for Israel in a manner that would be easily visible from Democratic offices in their neighborhood.

In an interview with Fox News, Waltz explained the initiative: "It is absolutely amazing that we have members of Congress who are trying to compare Israel's right to defend itself to terrorist attacks orchestrated by Hamas supported by Iran. Americans need to hold fast to the reminder that we stand with our strongest ally in the Middle East and remind Hamas that these extremist worldviews are not accepted in Congress," he said.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden also expressed public support for Israel, despite the votes in his party that criticized Israel following the operation in Gaza. At a press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Biden was asked what his stance was on members of the Democratic Party demanding more confrontation with Israel.

Biden said that, "My party still supports Israel. Until the whole region states unequivocally that they recognize Israel's right to exist as an independent Jewish state, there will be no peace."