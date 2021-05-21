Bomb kills 6, wounds 13 at Pakistan pro-Palestinian rally

A bomb exploded at a pro-Palestinian rally in southwest Pakistan on Friday, killing six and injuring 13, reported Reuters.

Those wounded included Maulana Abdul Qadir Uni, a cleric who leads a conservative religious party which has supported the Taliban.

The motorcycle bomb blew up as those in attendance were leaving the rally, which took place in Chaman, a city in the province of Balochistan near the Afghan border.

The province is unstable, with an insurgency by nationalists as well as Islamist militants with ties to the Taliban and ISIS.

