Iran hails Arabs' 'historic victory' against Israel

Iran's foreign ministry on Friday praised what it called the Palestinian Arabs’ "historic victory" after a ceasefire in Gaza took effect.

"Congratulations to our Palestinian sisters and brothers for the historic victory. Your resistance forced the aggressor to retreat," said ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Twitter, according to AFP.

"Referendum will be held. Till then, PROUD to support your just resistance," Khatibzadeh added.

Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called on Muslim states to support Palestinian Arabs militarily and financially and help rebuild Gaza after the recent fighting.

"Muslim states must sincerely support the Palestinian people, through military ...or financial support ...or in rebuilding Gaza's infrastructure," Khamenei said in a statement carried by media outlets and quoted by Reuters.

He urged Muslims to demand that their governments back Palestinians.

The ceasefire aimed at bringing an end to the latest escalation in Gaza went into effect at 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

During the 11 days of fighting, terrorists from Gaza fired thousands of rockets at Israeli cities and towns.

Iran openly supports Hamas. The sides restored ties that had been strained in recent years, as evident in the summer of 2017 when Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh thanked Iran for its "unlimited" support for the Al-Qassam Brigades and its contribution to the development of Hamas' military capabilities.

Hamas deputy leader Salah Al-Aruri has made several visits to Iran in recent years in which he met with senior officials, including Khamenei, another indication that the rift is over.

This week, Major General Hossein Salami, commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, hailed the terrorists from Gaza who have peppered Israel with rocket fire in recent days.

"Today we are witnessing the birth of a new Palestine... fighting with missiles," Salami said, adding, "A new Israel has also emerged, one that is broken, frustrated, downcast, that has lost confidence in itself."

