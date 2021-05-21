Ukrainian parliamentarians: Recognize Hamas as terrorist organization

A draft resolution condemning the activity of Hamas and recognizing it as a terrorist organization has been tabled in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, UNIAN reported on Friday.

The text of the draft resolution is yet to be published on the parliament's website but it was submitted by about 80 members of different factions, including Chairman of the ruling Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia and First Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Joel Lion, welcomed the proposal.

“This important bill is a further proof of the common values ​​shared by Ukraine, Israel and the Western democracies,” he tweeted on Friday.

The resolution comes one day after the start of a ceasefire which was announced by Israel after 11 days in which Hamas terrorists fired thousands of rockets towards Israeli towns.

During the 11 days of the Guardian of the Walls operation, IDF forces destroyed over 100 kilometers of Hamas' "Metro" - the network of underground tunnels created by the terrorist organization to protect both members and munitions and to enhance its mobility and freedom of action.

In addition, around 200 terrorists were eliminated, as well as 20 commanders and five senior commanders affiliated with either Hamas or Islamic Jihad. Health officials in the Gaza Strip say a total of 232 people were killed during the 11-day operation.

