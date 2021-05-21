Pro-Palestinian protestors throw fireworks at Jews in Manhattan

Fireworks were thrown by Pro-Palestinian supporters from a car at Jews in Manhattan's heavily Jewish Diamond District on Thursday, causing terrified people to run for cover.

“Disturbing videos appear to show vile verbal assaults and fireworks directed at Jews. Other reports of violence are coming in. We are in touch with law enforcement. While we await more information, let’s be clear: targeting Jews is #antisemitism,” tweeted the ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) told the Algemeiner that “two commercial fireworks were thrown from a car” causing a 55-year old woman to suffer a “minor burn.” An investigation has been launched by the Arson Investigation Squad and the Midtown Detective Squad.

The device exploded with such a loud blast that it was initially thought to be a smoke bomb, the NYPD told the Daily Mail.

Videos of the incident, which took place on 47th street between 5th and 6th avenues, circulating on social media show that mobs of pro-Palestinian protestors were shouting anti-Semitic slurs, some from cars driving by the Diamond District, which is known for having many Jewish businesses.

