Israel after war: Aliyah phobia

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah consultant, talks about the "true focus" of Aliyah regardless of what is going on around.

According to Minskoff, the practical and the spiritual become intertwined as the Aliyah process unfolds. When the Aliyah process is experienced, all starts making sense. Fear melts away and JOY remains.

The gates are re-opening soon; that is, the airport in Israel will be clear and safe. Minskoff exhorts all Jews to consider and make Aliyah while there is still an opportunity.