Rabbinical Alliance of America condemns surge in anti-Semitism

The Rabbinical Alliance of America (RAA) - Igud HaRabbonim called the surge in anti-Semitic attacks a “frightening reality that is shockingly found in the United States of America and throughout the world.”

In a Friday statement, the RAA condemned the alarming increase in incidents.

“This spike of anti-Semitic attacks comes as a result of the current tensions in the Middle East, in the wake of the barrage of missiles launched by Hamas from Gaza into Israel,” the organization stated.

They noted that the ADL “has recorded a litany of both verbal and physical attacks against Jews in Europe, the Middle East, South Asia, North Africa and North America since the fighting between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas ruler escalated earlier this month.”

And that while anti-Semitic attacks in the US are up significantly, the uptick appears to be even worse in Europe.

“The only way to combat the evil of anti-Semitism and hate is when all good people band together and declare that there is no room for ant-Semitism and hate in our society,” said Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, Executive Vice-President of the Rabbinical Alliance of America. “As rabbis, we implore our civic leaders, religious leaders and elected representatives to speak out against hate and to condemn it.”

When hate crimes occur, Mirocznik urged authorities to take all necessary steps to bring the perpetrators to justice so they can be held accountable for their actions.

“Words are important but insufficient. There must be action to ensure that law-abiding citizens can go about their lives without fear of unprovoked attack. A society where Jews are scared to walk in the streets is a failed society,” he said. “The message — in words and in action — must be plain, clear and precise that society will not tolerate anti-Semitic crimes regardless of how one feels about the conflict in the Middle East or any other matter.”

There is never any justification for attacking innocent people or vandalizing property.

“As Americans residing in a culturally diverse society, we must reject all unprovoked violence against anyone peacefully going about their lives. Our nation’s leaders must emphasize the urgent need to coexist in respect and peace. This is the only way we will win the war on anti-Semitism and hate.”