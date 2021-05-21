Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg calls for peace talks to 'forestall the next round of fighting'

MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) has welcomed the news of a ceasefire with Hamas and has called for a resumption of talks in order to "forestall the next time around."

"It's great that we have reached a ceasefire and just a pity that the conflict couldn't have been prevented before it started," she said. "The sole question now is how to prevent the next conflict from breaking out, and the answer is: Peace talks.

"There's no military solution to this conflict," she insisted. "The current government's policy of strengthening Hamas and turning a cold shoulder to the Palestinian Authority has the purpose of avoiding reaching a true solution on a state level - but that is the only way to ensure a life of peace and security here."