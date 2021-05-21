Boris Johnson hails Gaza ceasefire, calls for 'durable solution'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday lauded the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization.

Tweeting Friday morning, hours after the ceasefire went into effect, Johnson called for a “durable solution” to the larger Israeli-Arab conflict.

“I welcome news of a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. Leaders in the region must now work to find a durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that prevents terrorism, ends the cycle of violence and delivers a sustainable and just peace.”

Thursday night, President Joe Biden expressed his support for the ceasefire, and praised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and senior Egyptian officials “for their critical role in this diplomacy”.

The Israeli cabinet approved the ceasefire deal Thursday night, with the agreement going into effect at 2:00 a.m. Friday.

From the outbreak of fighting last Monday until the ceasefire agreement, terrorists in the Hamas ruled Gaza Strip fired over 4,000 rockets into Israel, killing 12 people and injuring hundreds.

Israeli retaliatory strikes on Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets killed 232 Gazans, most of them terrorists.