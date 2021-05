This week we read the famous Parshat Nesieim, that we also read on Chanukah.

Reading those very repetitive Psukim, you need to ask - why - why does the Torah elaborate so much, describing each of those Korbanot in great detail, even though all the Nesieim brought the exact same offering?!

And even more so - why did every Nassi bring the same exact offering?? Didn't each Nassi want to bring something unique that expresses themselves...??