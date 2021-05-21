Sderot Mayor: The government doesn't really want to defeat Hamas

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi on Thursday evening criticized the Cabinet’s decision to approve a ceasefire in Gaza.

"The ceasefire agreed upon between Israel and the terrorist organizations in Gaza, mediated by the Egyptians without conditions, proves that despite the backing and patience and heroism that residents of the south have shown for 20 years, Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli government do not really want to overthrow Hamas and prefer temporary quiet for the residents of central Israel at the expense of the residents of the Gaza envelope and the south who will continue to suffer from terrorism," Davidi charged.

"Unfortunately, those who will pay the price again are the residents of the Gaza envelope and Sderot," he continued.

Meanwhile, the family of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held by Hamas since 2014, family demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inform them whether the return of Hadar and fellow IDF soldier Oron Shaul is included in the ceasefire agreement approved by the Cabinet.

"Netanyahu should stop playing with the feelings of the families and bring the soldiers back. He and Gantz together with the Chief of Staff sent them to fight during Operation Protective Edge and they have not returned from the battlefield until this moment."

"The contempt for the families of the fighters crosses all boundaries and the entire responsibility rests on their shoulders. We demand immediate answers," said Hadar’s father, Simcha Goldin.