Missiles, lies, lazy, cynical journalists, ignorant, hate-filled celebrities, self righteous self-proclaimed Middle East & human rights "experts" all join together in their war against the nation of Israel, worldwide Jewry and the G-d of Israel.

What are the facts and what are the true motives driving Hamas' latest terror onslaught and why are Israel's Arabs out for Jewish blood - again. And what words of strength and comfort has Torah got for us?