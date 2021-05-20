CBC News repeatedly refers to Jewish residents of Lod as “settlers”

Lod is a large city with mixed population of Jews, Arabs and new immigrants from

In an article titled “Israeli city where Jews and Arabs have lived as neighbours now seeing unprecedented violence" CBC, Canada’s public broadcaster, referred multiple times to Jewish residents of Lod as “settlers.”

The article claimed that “hardline Jewish nationalists are moving into Israel’s mixed cities.”

One of the subheadings is titled “Arrival of settlers has changed city's character.”

The article says that “in recent years, there's been an addition to the mix in Lod in the form of hardline nationalist and religious settlers moving to the city.”

In another part of the article, it states, “The settlers' arrival has slowly changed the character of some parts of the city.”

And in yet another example, the article refers to the “national religious settlers who have infiltrated” Lod.