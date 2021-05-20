Gantz: We reached unprecedented military achievements

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday evening issued a statement after the Cabinet approved a ceasefire in Gaza that will bring an end to Operation Guardian of the Walls.

“I’d like to commend our security forces and the IDF, led by the Chief of Staff, who have, over the past 11 days, reached military achievements unprecedented in their scale, precision and strategic significance for the struggle with terrorist organizations in Gaza,” he said.

“The Israeli defense establishment remains prepared to protect Israeli civilians, and our security forces and the IDF are on the ground, across the different fronts, positioned for offense and defense. The reality on the ground will determine how we move forward,” added Gantz.

“I ask that Israeli citizens, who have been the force standing firmly behind our security forces, continue to follow instructions from the Homefront Command, which are life-saving,” the Defense Minister concluded.