Rivlin: Zero tolerance for anti-Semitism

In light of Operation Guardian of the Walls, President of Israel Reuven Rivlin today held an online meeting with members of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. Over 100 representatives from 50 major American Jewish organizations participated in the call. President of the Conference of Presidents Dianne Lob, vice-president Malcolm Hoenlein and CEO William Daroff also made remarks.

“At times like these, that the strategic alliance between the United States and Israel shines the strongest,” the president said, adding, “We deeply appreciate President Biden and his Administration’s support for Israel’s security and its' right to defend itself. And we are deeply grateful for all that you, the Conference of Presidents and the American Jewish community, are doing to maintain the bipartisan support for Israel, which is at the heart of our national security.”

“Israelis are once again sitting in bomb shelters, attacked by rockets launched by Hamas, an Iran-backed terrorist group. Israel will take all necessary steps so that our people can live in peace.”

Speaking about acts of violent anti-Semitism around the world, the president said, “We must show zero tolerance for all forms of anti-Semitism and extremist hate. Governments must do all they can, from physical security to law enforcement and from education to adopting IHRA, in order to combat this threat.”

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish American Organizations: “We stand together as one during this conflict. We pray for peace, and we pray for a secure Israel. We also join you in praying for the brave soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces, who stand guard, not just during a ‘hot’ conflict like the one this week against the Iran-backed terrorists in Gaza, but every day – as they secure the Jewish future for us all.”