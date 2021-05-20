IDF: Sky News should follow us instead of posting fake news

The IDF responded to a false report by Sky News accusing Israel of cutting off aid to the Gaza Strip.

The Sky News report stated: "Israel blocks aid to Gaza despite 'desperate' need for help - as tit-for-tat airstrikes continue."

However, as the IDF pointed out, the Erez Crossing was opened on Tuesday to provide aid to Gaza, and terrorists fired mortar shells at the aid convoy, necessitating the closure of the crossing.

"Sky News didn't do their research. You could have checked our Twitter account. Maybe you should follow us," the IDF tweeted in response.