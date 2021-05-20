Report: Israel agrees to cease-fire

The Qatari-based Al Jazeera network reports that Israel has informed the Egyptian government of its intention to end Operation Guardian of the walls and reach a cease-fire with the Hamas terrorist organization.

The cabinet is expected to convene at 7 PM and discuss the continuation of the operation and the possibility of a ceasefire.

Several barrages of rockets have been fired throughout the day towards Israeli civilian centers, including towards Ashkelon, Netiv Ha'asarah, Karmia, Zikim, Kerem Shalom, Kissufim, Nahal Oz, and other areas.

At approximately 1 PM, a barrage of rockets was fired towards Be'er Sheva. There were no injuries or reports of damage.

Around 3 PM, more rockets were fired, this time towards Ashkelon as well as Be'er Sheva. One of the rockets caused severe damage to a private home in Ashkelon. Israel Police is searching for the other rockets reported to have fallen. One person was injured from the rocket fire towards Ashkelon; in Be'er Sheva, there were no reports of injuries or damage.

Meanwhile, the IDF resumed its attacks in Gaza, targeting a multi-rocket launcher belonging to Hamas in Khan Yunis. As a result of the attack, the rockets which had been set on the launcher exploded.

In addition, IAF fighter planes attacked two weapons storerooms located in the homes of two Hamas air officials.