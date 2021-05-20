Iran claims US agreed to lift sanctions

Iran claimed that initial agreements have been reached in the nuclear talks with the US and European powers.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said today (Thursday) that "the United States has expressed its willingness to lift sanctions on our country."

The Iranian news agency 'Irana' quoted Rouhani as adding that the main part of the agreements leading up to the return to the 2015 nuclear agreement has already been made and that there are few minor disagreements between the parties.

"We have been able to defeat both the coronavirus and international sanctions," the Iranian president added.

EU officials have also claimed that the agreement is close to being signed, but diplomats who are familiar with the contacts have reported that there are substantive disputes between the parties that until resolved will not be signed.

US State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter commented that there were indeed agreements between Iran and the US and talks would resume next week.