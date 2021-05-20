Rivlin thanks German Foreign Minister for support

President of Israel Reuven Rivlin today held a working meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in light of the ongoing missile attacks on Israel.

The president expressed his appreciation for Germany’s strong support for Israel’s right to self-defense, and said, “as we sit here, Hamas continues to fire rockets towards Israel and hit our homes across the country. Hundreds of thousands of children and families are currently in bomb shelters. But we must protect our people. Hamas must stop firing immediately, and we expect the international community to put pressure on the to do so.”

The president stressed that the notion that Hamas opens fire whenever it chooses is no longer acceptable and said that we are determined to defend the citizens of the State of Israel.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas thanked the president and said that he had come to express his full solidarity with the State of Israel.

“We denounce Hamas’ attacks. It is completely unacceptable. Israel has the right to defend itself and Hamas is responsible for the escalation. Now, we are hoping to reach a solution and to bring the violence to an end. That is why I am holding several meetings during the day and I hope that we succeed.”