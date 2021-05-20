Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus detected earlier than usual this year

Several batches of mosquitoes captured by Environment Protection Ministry inspectors in the month of May have been found to be carrying West Nile Virus.

The infected mosquitoes were found in Herzliya, the area of the Harod stream in the Gilboa region, and near the towns of Bait Alfa and Heftsiba. Accordingly, the Ministry has warned the local councils in these locations of the presence of the virus, and has ordered them to step up their monitoring of the situation, and, if necessary, to take preventative and pest control measures.

In the last decade, infected mosquitoes have been found mainly from mid-July, but this year, testing has revealed their presence as early as mid-May.

West Nile Virus is a zoonotic virus, one that spreads among animals and can be contracted by humans as well, usually via mosquitoes carrying the disease from poultry. The incubation period for the virus is between a week and 14 days. In most cases, people who are infected by a mosquito bite develop only mild symptoms resembling a case of influenza, and the illness passes without treatment. Symptoms include fever, headache, weakness, muscle and joint aches, conjunctivitis, rash, and occasionally also nausea and diarrhea.

Especially now, given the ongoing coronavirus epidemic (although the number of cases has dropped significantly), people living in the areas affected by West Nile Virus-carrying mosquitoes are asked to be vigilant and aware of symptoms that could be caused by the virus. Sources of standing water where mosquitoes multiply should be reported to local authorities, as well as any sewage leakage that is noticed. In addition, people should try to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, using insect repellent to keep them at bay, screens on windows, and also ensuring that yards and gardens are kept free of stagnant water.

Addressing the issue, Minister of Environment Protection Gila Gamliel (Likud) said: “Like every other year, the Ministry of Environmental Protection is monitoring the situation and testing captured mosquitoes in our laboratories. This year, infected mosquitoes have been detected earlier than usual, and I call on local authorities across the country to take preventative action against the dangers, and ask the general public to keep the authorities updated in order to enable them to take prompt and effective action.”