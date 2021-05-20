US National Security Advisor: Our diplomatic efforts will continue

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke on Wednesday with his Israeli counterpart amid the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

“I spoke with Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat and the Government of Egypt again today about the ongoing crisis. The United States is engaged in intensive diplomacy and our efforts will continue,” Sullivan tweeted after the meeting.

The phone call between Sullivan and Ben-Shabbat came as the US pushes Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and told him that he expects "a significant de-escalation today".

"The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel’s progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States. The President conveyed to the Prime Minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire," said a statement from the White House.

Netanyahu later commented on his conversation with Joe Biden and rejected his proposal to end the operation.

"I appreciate the support of US President Joe Biden for the State of Israel's right to self-defense. I am determined to continue this operation until its goal - to restore peace and security - is achieved," he said.