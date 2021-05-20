Bennett on new government: When the fighting is over, you'll hear my position clearly

Yamina chairman and former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday evening commented on the attempts to form a government and said that he would speak on the issue in public only after the fighting in the Gaza Strip ends.

"We are currently still at war and I have chosen not to speak out on political issues until the end of the campaign. As long as there is a campaign, the government and the IDF should be supported because there is no opposition or coalition in these matters," Bennett said in a recording sent to activists.

"Once the campaign is definitely over, I will express myself sharply and clearly. It is important to me that you understand the rationale behind the moves, and especially important to me is the continuation of the tremendous backing you are giving us," he added.

Channel 13 News reported on Wednesday evening that the chairman of the New Hope Party, Gideon Sa'ar, had sent a message to the "bloc of change" that he did not intend to form a government with Likud chairman Netanyahu.

At the same time, a meeting was held on Wednesday with the participation of representatives of the "bloc of change", during which they discussed the establishment of temporary committees in the Knesset, with the top priority in terms of legislation being the Meron Disaster Investigation Committee, which is expected to be advanced this coming Monday.

Meanwhile, the Knesset Sargent at Arms decided to assign security guards to MK Itamar Ben Gvir, after threats on his life were received. Ben Gvir’s security services will be provided according to his schedule, meaning he will not be provided security at all hours of the day.