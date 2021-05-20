IDF to demolish home of Yehuda Guetta's murderer

The IDF intends to demolish the home in which the terrorist who carried out the attack at the Tapuah junction lived.

Yehuda Guetta, a student at the yeshiva in Itamar, was murdered in the attack which took place at the start of May.

An announcement about the IDF's intention to demolish the home where the terrorist, Muntasser Shalbi, resided was delivered to his family on Wednesday.

The terrorist's family has been given the opportunity to file an objection against the demolition.

Shalbi, 44, a resident of the village of Turmus Aya in the Ramallah area with no organizational affiliation, was arrested three days after the attack in a building in which he was hiding in the village of Silwad.