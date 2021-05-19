Ceasefire not expected before Friday, IDF intensifies attacks in Gaza

The countries of the world, including the United States, continue to pressure Israel to bring about a ceasefire in Operation Guardian of the Walls, which is already in its tenth day.

Officials in both the political level and at the top of the security establishment believe that it will take another 48 hours to complete the operation, and as such Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the IDF to accelerate operational plans and focus on destroying the underground array in Gaza.

Hamas has withdrawn its agreement to a truce through Egyptian mediation, but this may be a tactical move, after the organization realized that Israel did not intend to stop the fire in the next day. Senior Hamas figure Mousa Abu Marzouk said on Wednesday night that a ceasefire agreement is expected to take effect within a day or two.

"Allah knows when the mediators will succeed in reaching this equation," Abu Marzouk said, adding, "Mohammed Deif was not injured in the attempts to eliminate him, he is in good condition and he is leading the campaign. Israel also tried to eliminate Yahya Sinwar and Marwan Issa, but they are in good condition."

Meanwhile on Wednesday evening, IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked a weapons depot located in the home of Hamas’ “Minister of Justice and Released prisoners”. In addition, military infrastructure in the homes of other commanders of the terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip was attacked.

Among the targets attacked:

The military infrastructure used in the current round of fighting and located in the home of Ashraf al-Jabri in the city of Khan Yunis.

A weapons depot located in the home of a Hamas terrorist operative in Gaza City.

Military infrastructure in the house of Muhammad Abu Mustafa, a commander of the East Khan Yunis battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Military infrastructure in the home of the commander of the East Rafah Battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization, Muhammad Boab.

Military infrastructure at the home of Osama Abu Anza, head of the rocket fire division in the Khan Yunis Brigade.

On Wednesday evening, a 72-year-old man was moderately injured when a rocket scored a direct hit on a house in Sderot.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated the injured man at the scene and evacuated him to the hospital. Several other people were treated for anxiety.

Approximately 200 rockets have been fired at Israel over the course of 12 hours Wednesday, most at the southern communities. 90% of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

In addition, four rockets were fired at northern Israel from Lebanon on Monday, The IDF fired 16 artillery rounds at southern Lebanon in southern Lebanon.