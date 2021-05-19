Jewish Edmonton man harassed by car asking if he's Jewish

A Jewish Edmonton, Alberta man was leaving his parents’ home on Sunday evening when he was accosted by a passing car whose driver shouted “Free Palestine” at him, reported CTV News.

As Adam Zepp was leaving his neighbourhood, he again encountered the same car. The people in the car asked him, “Do any Jews live here?… Where do the Jews live?”

Zepp, 35, said that he had never been targeted until now.

"They didn't go to another neighbourhood. They went to ... a neighbourhood where a lot of Jews live," said Zepp in an interview with CTV News Edmondon.

The incident occurred near Beth Israel Synagogue.

There have been several anti-Semitic incidents in the last few days, the Jewish Federation of Edmonton said.

The Alberta Jewish News reported that the May 16 incident was not isolated to just Zepp. A vehicle driving through the area “seeking Jews” and also confronting people and making threats was noted by those in the neighbourhood.

"It was very difficult to determine from their tone what they were looking to do... and I still don't really know," Zepp said. "Were they just driving around trying to cause commotion? To harass? Or did they actually have more nefarious ideas planned?"

Edmonton police told CTV News that they were investigating in consultation with their hate crimes unit two reports of anti-Semitism.

The Jewish Federation of Edmonton said that it will increase patrols in the area.

"A lot of people are scared. And this isn't just in Edmonton," Zepp said. "I shouldn't be be afraid to say that I'm Jewish."