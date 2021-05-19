President Biden has “invited violence through weakness”

With the signing of the Trump Administration’s Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab countries, a new era of peaceful coexistence appeared to have come to fruition in the Middle East.

Now, with the worst reoccurrence of Hamas rocket terror in years, that hopeful regional future for Israel appears to be in doubt, and former Vice President Mike Pence attributes much of the blame for the current situation to the “direct result of the weakness shown by the Biden administration from its first day in office.”

In an op-ed written in the National Review, Pence argues that the “Trump-Pence administration opened the door to a future of peace in the Middle East founded on our strong and unwavering commitment to the state of Israel” while “President Biden and congressional Democrats have abandoned unambiguous support for our ally Israel, emboldened our enemies, and turned their back on the policy that yielded historic peace deals in the Middle East.”

Pence noted that the Trump Administration made America’s commitment to Israel “crystal clear” to the world by withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, and by recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and by moving the US embassy to Jerusalem.

By doing so, the way forward for the Abraham Accords was paved, even though, “Every step of the way, Democrats and self-proclaimed foreign-policy 'experts' derided our administration’s approach and issued dire warnings that blood would soon flow in the streets of Israeli cities. As usual, they were wrong.”

So what allowed for the Abraham Accords to come together? Pence noted that the peace deals happened because of the Trump administration’s unwavering support for Israel.

“Other nations knew where America stood with absolute certainty. They knew America would respond forcefully if our citizens or allies were threatened. As a result, they responded rationally by pursuing peace and harmony,” he wrote.

All that has now changed with Biden sending the world a “profoundly different messages.”

“Instead of seeking peace through strength, he has invited violence through weakness,” said Pence.

The abrupt change in policy has been so extreme that Biden’s press secretary could not even answer a reporter’s question on whether Israel remains an “important ally” of the US, noted Pence.

“Every tepid statement uttered by the Biden-Harris administration is built on a false equivalency between Israel and Hamas,” Pence wrote. “One is a sovereign nation with a legitimate government, and a trusted ally. The other is an internationally recognized terrorist organization that has fired more than 3,000 rockets at Jewish families and businesses in the past week.”

Pence reiterated that there can be “no moral equivalency between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas” yet Biden has replaced the “moral clarity” of the Trump years with confusion and has betrayed a loyal ally.

Similar to the Obama era, “Biden’s void is being filled by America’s enemies — and Israelis are paying the price in blood.”