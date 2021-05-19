Hamas sanctions bill blocked by House Democrats

In a narrow defeat of 217-209, House Democrats blocked bringing a bill to the floor that would have brought sanctions against foreign individuals and governments that aid Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad are listed as terrorist groups by the US State Department.

The bill would have specifically targeted financial supporters of Hamas, reported Fox News.

The bill had been introduced by Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL). It would have reauthorized the Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act, which passed the House during the last sessions but did not make it to a Senate vote, reported PJ Media.

During the previous House term, the bill passed unanimously. It is being reported that Democrats were likely unwilling to bring the measure to a vote because an increasing number of their representatives in the House are pro-Hamas, including members of the Squad, and the party’s leaders didn’t want the optics of siding against Israel and with terror groups in the middle of the ongoing fighting.

“Under my bill, the United States will sanction these groups that are supporting terrorism,” Mast said, referring to the bill in a floor speech. “Or if we do not pass this bill, we will not stand together to sanction these groups that are enabling this terrorism.”

Prior to the vote, Mast sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requesting that the bill be expedited to a vote.

“The ongoing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians show why America must unequivocally support Israel, condemn Hamas, and sanction those who fund terrorism,” tweeted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“That is why today @RepBrianMast will push for a vote on the Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act.”