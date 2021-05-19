Yeshivas won't send students home for weekend

Many yeshivas around Israel have adopted the custom of not allowing their students to travel home between Pesach (Passover) and Shavuot (the Festival of Weeks).

Instead, the students travel home for the Shabbat (Sabbath) following the holiday of Shavuot. This year, Shavuot began the evening of Sunday, May 16, and lasted through nightfall on Monday, May 17.

Due to recent security tensions, rabbis have told the Yeshiva Committee to keep the yeshiva students at their dormitories over the coming weekend.

A letter sent by the Committee to all yeshivas and published on Behadrei Haredim read: "By the guidance of our rabbis and teachers, we have been asked to raise awareness, that at this time we must become stronger and increase, even more, our efforts in Torah and its study, since it protects and saves us, and increase in prayers and supplications."

"Therefore, it would be appropriate and correct that the holy yeshiva students spend Shabbat...in the halls of their yeshivas, and strengthen themselves with regards to everything mentioned above."