"Appalling examples of anti-Semitism" in London over weekend

It is “shameful” that the UK’s Jewish community was subjected to “hatred and intolerance” over the weekend, wrote UK Home Secretary Priti Patel in an op-ed in the Jewish News.

“Understandably, many have strong views on the conflict in the Middle East,” Patel wrote. “But the appalling examples of anti-Semitism we saw in London over the weekend are never acceptable. This includes the reprehensible threats of rape against Jewish women that were bellowed out of a car window in St John’s Wood.”

She added that the incidents were being investigated by the police who have her “full support in taking the toughest action against those responsible.”

Patel said that it is unacceptable that the UK’s Jewish community is being targeted. “I want to assure our Jewish communities that this Government is absolutely determined to tackle hate crime and ensure offenders face justice.”

The Jewish community is “integral to our communities,” Patel wrote.

“It is shameful that in the 21st century, this wonderful community faces the hatred and intolerance we witnessed over the weekend. There is no place in our country or society for racism and we will never give up our fight to eradicate antisemitism from our society.”