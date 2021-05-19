European Beth Din to align with Israeli Chief Rabbinate

The European Beth Din (EBD), an affiliate of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), has enlarged its rabbinical court in full recognition of the Israeli Chief Rabbinate and will provide service to all European countries lacking their own juridical structure.

This is particularly significant for decisions relating to conversions and divorce, as it will eliminate the need for a long recognition and certification procedure, which makes life difficult for those who change their country of residence.

Following a virtual meeting of the CER Standing Committee, the decision to align with the Israeli Chief Rabbinate was endorsed by leading rabbis from across Europe.

The EBD is currently headed by Dayan Chanoch Ehrentreu (UK) and its dayanim (judges) include Dayan Raphael Evers (Germany), Dayan Menachem Gelley (UK), Dayan Yaakov Hotoveli (Austria), Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt (Russia), Dayan Moshe Lebel (Russia), Dayan Reuven Ohana (France), Dayan Yehia Teboul (France) and Dayan Eliezer Wolff (The Netherlands).

Speaking of the new relationship with the Israeli Chief Rabbinate, Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, President of the CER, said: “This is the Jewish variant of ‘The Hague Convention.’ We are all aware that Europe’s Jewish communities have a close relationship with Israel, and it is not uncommon for people either to make aliyah (immigrate to Israel - ed.) or to move from Israel to Europe.”

“It is therefore extremely important that our communities recognize each other to make halakhic (pertaining to Jewish law - ed.) processes as straight forward as possible.

“We have worked with the Israeli Chief Rabbinate for many years, and we are sure that this alignment will make the processes even easier.”

The EBD is based in Basle, Switzerland, and serves individuals and communities across Europe, including Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey. Established over 15 years ago, the European Beth Din was an initiative of the late Chief Rabbi Lord Jakobovits, who was then president of the Conference of European Rabbis.