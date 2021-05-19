Fewest coronavirus deaths in almost a year

A total of 22 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning. That’s up from 16 new cases diagnosed Monday.

Just 0.1% of tests conducted Tuesday came back positive, down from 0.2% Monday. That is the lowest level recorded since March 4th last year, when the percentage of tests coming back positive was 0.0%.

There are now just 605 known active cases of the virus in Israel, of which 112 are being treated in hospitals.

Of those 112 hospitalizations, 59 patients are in serious condition. That is the same number of seriously ill patients as on Tuesday, which had marked the lowest number since June 30th of last year, when there were 56 patients in serious condition.

The infection coefficient fell to 0.7 as of May 7th, the latest date for which information on the coefficient is available due to the 10-day delay between the date of actual infection and test results. That is down from 0.78 the day before, but remains far below the 1.0 R reproduction rate, which marks the level of spread needed for the virus to maintain a stable number of infections in a population.

The infection coefficient last topped 1.0 on February 24th, when it hit 1.02, before falling sharply.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 6,395. No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported for the past two days. There have been a total of seven COVID-related deaths in the last seven days. That is the lowest level since mid-June 2020.

Thus far, 5,434,574 Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 58.44% of the population, with 54.87% of, or 5,102,545 people having received two doses.